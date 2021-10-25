Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.93.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

TSE IMO traded up C$1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$16.02 and a 52 week high of C$44.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.44. The stock has a market cap of C$31.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.78.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -176.47%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

