Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $745-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $747.41 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.280 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.61.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of CDNS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.37. 1,590,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,954. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.87 and a 200-day moving average of $143.39. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $105.93 and a 52 week high of $169.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,626 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,424. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.