Zacks: Brokerages Expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. TherapeuticsMD also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million.

TXMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock remained flat at $$0.76 during trading on Monday. 2,029,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,743,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.89. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $81,203.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,522.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 28.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,597,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,996 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth about $3,685,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,711,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,527 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 99.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,962,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.