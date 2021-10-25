Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.77. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.68.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,310. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,665. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

