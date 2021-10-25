Indorse Token Hits Market Cap of $3.21 Million (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Indorse Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0856 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded up 173.3% against the US dollar. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $43,052.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00051151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00108615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.48 or 0.00213897 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

