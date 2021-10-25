Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.74-7.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.77. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.740-$7.760 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.83.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $208.94. 503,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,099. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $209.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,046,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $169,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.