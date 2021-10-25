Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,073,000 after buying an additional 485,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 41,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after acquiring an additional 98,638 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 90,261 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMRE stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 315,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,518. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $16.46.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.