Brokerages Set Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Target Price at $58.33

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Shares of Toast stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.74. 1,156,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,830. Toast has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Toast Company Profile

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.