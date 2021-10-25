RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.93. 684,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,579. RPM International has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.89.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,694,000 after buying an additional 103,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,469,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 277.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 65,065 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 38.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

