Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $776,108.92 and $81,117.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00050874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00110424 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.00208391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

