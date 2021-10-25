Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CDNS traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $167.37. 1,590,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.39. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $105.93 and a 1 year high of $169.79.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.61.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 211,626 shares of company stock worth $33,585,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.