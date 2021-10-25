American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.06-2.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.08. American Campus Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.120 EPS.

Shares of ACC stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $51.64. The company had a trading volume of 502,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,952. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 737.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $52.40.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.22.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Campus Communities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 219.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.21% of American Campus Communities worth $78,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.