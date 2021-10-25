DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Shares of DLO stock traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $48.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,462. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. DLocal has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

