Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) PT at $53.18

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.18.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 101.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 86.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 850.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 464,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,990. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

