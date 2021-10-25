Patron Hits Market Cap of $2.11 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Patron has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $4,191.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Patron has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00051072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00106940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.51 or 0.00208540 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

