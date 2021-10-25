IQeon Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $671,305.00 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 25th. IQeon has a market cap of $9.34 million and $671,305.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00002698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IQeon has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00051072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00106940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.51 or 0.00208540 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

