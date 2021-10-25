HEROcoin Price Tops $0.0453 on Top Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.26 million and $150,849.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00051072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00106940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.51 or 0.00208540 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

