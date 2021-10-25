Zacks: Analysts Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is $0.29. Cimpress reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $641.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

CMPR traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.86. 62,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average is $98.53. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

