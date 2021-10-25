The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Bernard J. Clark Sells 300 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SCHW stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,186,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,822. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $84.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $149.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

