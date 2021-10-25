Phala Network (PHA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $25.54 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001219 BTC on popular exchanges. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $208.67 million and approximately $25.54 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phala Network has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00051325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00106114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.00208357 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PHAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.