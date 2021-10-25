HoDooi (HOD) Price Hits $0.0450 on Exchanges

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. HoDooi has a market cap of $9.13 million and $1.04 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for $0.0450 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HoDooi has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00070367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00076644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00102232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,013.23 or 1.00136843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,184.12 or 0.06649154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021341 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

