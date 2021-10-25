Analysts Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Post $1.80 EPS

Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. Northern Trust reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.39. The company had a trading volume of 620,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,536. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day moving average is $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $76.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

