Brokerages Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) PT at $74.10

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOOT. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 163.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth $276,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 126.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $2,840,000.

Shares of BOOT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.16. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $103.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 2.95.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.