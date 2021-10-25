Brokerages Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Target Price at $151.13

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.25.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,995,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,392,380,000 after acquiring an additional 89,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after acquiring an additional 560,741 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,364,000 after acquiring an additional 185,180 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,072,000 after acquiring an additional 263,793 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,368,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLE stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.11. 793,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,516. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $95.67 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.