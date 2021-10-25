$522.53 Million in Sales Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report $522.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $542.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $507.24 million. Graco reported sales of $470.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in Graco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 520,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.7% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Graco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Graco in the third quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GGG traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.33. 712,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,421. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.47. Graco has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

