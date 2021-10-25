Brokerages Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.37. EnPro Industries posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE:NPO traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.11. The company had a trading volume of 53,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,163. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.82 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $99.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EnPro Industries by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in EnPro Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

