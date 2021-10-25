SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Sells $160,290.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $160,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 11th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $244,300.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 9,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $240,174.00.

NASDAQ:SEMR traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.33. 249,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,430. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $32.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61.

SEMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEMrush has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $655,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth approximately $35,360,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

