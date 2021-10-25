Deanne Rhynard Sells 15,000 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Deanne Rhynard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $405,300.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $503,850.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00.

Shares of OLO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,487. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

