Gregory K. Peters Sells 7,329 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NFLX traded up $6.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $671.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,829,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,381. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $582.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.35. The firm has a market cap of $297.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $675.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $147,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,027.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 417,699 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $217,897,000 after acquiring an additional 190,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.76.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.