Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Purchases $999,917.61 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,621 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.41 per share, for a total transaction of $999,917.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Istar Inc. acquired 13,174 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,906.60.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,185 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $999,950.40.

On Monday, October 18th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,358 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $999,979.88.

On Friday, October 15th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,265 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.38 per share, with a total value of $999,915.70.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,211 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.69 per share, with a total value of $999,940.59.

On Monday, October 11th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,442 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.46 per share, with a total value of $974,007.32.

On Friday, October 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,853 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.18 per share, with a total value of $999,909.54.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $999,948.57.

On Monday, October 4th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,848 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,964.08.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,644 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.29 per share, for a total transaction of $999,968.76.

SAFE traded down $3.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.59. 245,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,194. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04 and a beta of -0.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after buying an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Safehold by 5.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 45,716 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Safehold by 35.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Safehold by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold in the second quarter worth about $39,345,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

