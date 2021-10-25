easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives GBX 825.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 820.65 ($10.72).

EZJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 595 ($7.77) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, insider Stephen Hester bought 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Insiders have purchased a total of 73,041 shares of company stock worth $50,399,746 in the last quarter.

EZJ traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 593.80 ($7.76). 3,230,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,260. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 459.04 ($6.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion and a PE ratio of -1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 723.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,561.61.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

