HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.71.

HEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE HEI traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,150. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26. HEICO has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $148.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.97.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adolfo Henriques acquired 925 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,343. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 834 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in HEICO during the second quarter worth $100,000. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

