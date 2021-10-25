SnowSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $135,245.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and $135,245.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $14.91 or 0.00023685 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00070603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00076978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00101574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,134.72 or 1.00279322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.37 or 0.06650967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021383 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

