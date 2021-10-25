StrongHands (SHND) Hits Market Cap of $464,961.85

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $464,961.85 and $50.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StrongHands has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,798,377,824 coins and its circulating supply is 17,385,183,470 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

