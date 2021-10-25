Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.15

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Several research analysts have commented on SVKEF shares. Barclays raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

