cVault.finance (CORE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $95,030.00

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for $9,643.59 or 0.15317286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $96.44 million and approximately $95,030.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00051287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00210003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00103987 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

