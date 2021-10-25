Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CYRX. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of CYRX stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,826. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.76. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $3,379,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 431,709 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,286. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Cryoport by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

