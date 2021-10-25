Beacon (BECN) Price Tops $0.67 on Major Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $13,605.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beacon has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001056 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00033043 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BECNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.