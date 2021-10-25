Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $118,813.20 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,040.06 or 1.00128970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00055935 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.68 or 0.00328274 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.84 or 0.00511185 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00199546 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012366 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002169 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000880 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,733,288 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.