Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will announce $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the highest is $2.42. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $8.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.91.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.92. 1,645,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.87 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 302.9% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 315,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 9.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 297,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,002,000 after acquiring an additional 26,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

