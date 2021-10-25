$3.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report $3.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $3.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $13.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.62.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.44. 3,006,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,474. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $114.33 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $977,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

