Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ASOS (ASC)

ASOS (LON: ASC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/22/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 10/15/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 4,680 ($61.14) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 10/14/2021 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,680 ($87.27) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 10/12/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 10/11/2021 – ASOS had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 10/11/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,680 ($87.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/11/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 10/8/2021 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 9/27/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 9/7/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 9/7/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 9/6/2021 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,700 ($87.54) to GBX 6,500 ($84.92). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/3/2021 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 6,680 ($87.27). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/31/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Shares of ASOS stock traded down GBX 162 ($2.12) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,611 ($34.11). The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,167. The firm has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80. ASOS Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,388.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,337.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61.
In related news, insider Mathew Dunn bought 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,387 ($31.19) per share, for a total transaction of £99,466.29 ($129,953.34). Also, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,539 ($33.17) per share, with a total value of £12,695 ($16,586.10). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,167 shares of company stock worth $21,642,629.
