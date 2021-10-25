Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ASOS (ASC)

ASOS (LON: ASC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/22/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/15/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 4,680 ($61.14) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/14/2021 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,680 ($87.27) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/12/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/11/2021 – ASOS had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/11/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,680 ($87.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/11/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/8/2021 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/27/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/7/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/7/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/6/2021 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,700 ($87.54) to GBX 6,500 ($84.92). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 6,680 ($87.27). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of ASOS stock traded down GBX 162 ($2.12) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,611 ($34.11). The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,167. The firm has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80. ASOS Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,388.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,337.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61.

In related news, insider Mathew Dunn bought 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,387 ($31.19) per share, for a total transaction of £99,466.29 ($129,953.34). Also, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,539 ($33.17) per share, with a total value of £12,695 ($16,586.10). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,167 shares of company stock worth $21,642,629.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

