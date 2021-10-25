Analysts Set Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Target Price at $11.10

Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RMNI shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

RMNI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.18. 210,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,763. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $873.08 million, a PE ratio of -36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Rimini Street news, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 541,547 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $5,280,083.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,292,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,105,073. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $83,041.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199,201 shares of company stock worth $21,009,491 in the last 90 days. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services.

