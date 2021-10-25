Analysts Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target at $180.09

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALNY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.67. The company had a trading volume of 398,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,130. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.