IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IGM. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

TSE IGM traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$48.65. The company had a trading volume of 490,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,756. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$28.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$46.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.45.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$843.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$843.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.2399998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.