HubSpot (HUBS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

10/21/2021 – HubSpot is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/13/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $675.00 to $800.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $725.00 to $796.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/13/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $675.00 to $830.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $605.00 to $800.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $740.00 to $800.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $610.00 to $925.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $700.00 to $850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $700.00 to $850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $750.00 to $800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $690.00 to $875.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $685.00 to $830.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $660.00 to $760.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $680.00 to $870.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $675.00 to $750.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $670.00 to $740.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Europe from $650.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $8.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $805.70. 359,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $690.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $595.91. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of -433.17 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,328 shares of company stock worth $24,506,718. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,175,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

