Brokerages Set frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) PT at $56.00

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in frontdoor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 909,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in frontdoor by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 631,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,474,000 after acquiring an additional 55,226 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in frontdoor by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in frontdoor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 223,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.28. 275,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.51. frontdoor has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that frontdoor will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

