Decentraland 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $64.97 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last week, Decentraland has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001285 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $64.97 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,024,427 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,944,191 coins. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

