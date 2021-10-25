Mdex Price Reaches $1.15 on Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Mdex has a total market cap of $848.61 million and $25.06 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00001827 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00070771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00075913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00101253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,854.77 or 0.99746686 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.47 or 0.06648427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021356 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 737,300,809 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.