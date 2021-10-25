VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) announced a dividend on Monday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund stock traded up GBX 2.56 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 497.06 ($6.49). 107,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,672. The stock has a market cap of £827.89 million and a P/E ratio of 5.54. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 325.50 ($4.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 461.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 459.11.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

