VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) announced a dividend on Monday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund stock traded up GBX 2.56 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 497.06 ($6.49). 107,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,672. The stock has a market cap of £827.89 million and a P/E ratio of 5.54. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 325.50 ($4.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 461.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 459.11.
About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund
